Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges in Trading

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹223.15 and closed at ₹221.35. The stock reached a high of ₹234.4 and a low of ₹223.05 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹79,408.45 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹223.1 and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 4,487,145 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Bharat Heavy Electricals Top active call options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 31 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹13.6 (+4.21%) & ₹9.5 (+4.4%) respectively. Top active put options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 31 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of ₹220.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹230.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹8.1 (-3.57%) & ₹12.8 (-3.4%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharat Heavy Electricals 229.5 1.45 0.64 234.4 66.3 79913.35 Suzlon Energy 45.28 1.46 3.33 45.7 6.96 56478.14 Aia Engineering 4090.4 214.25 5.53 4096.5 2571.05 38580.8 Thermax 3218.7 142.2 4.62 3266.9 1881.15 36247.34 Voltas 1051.5 36.7 3.62 1067.95 744.9 34792.53

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Bharat Heavy Electricals reached a low price of ₹228.05 and a high price of ₹232.2 on the current day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals January futures opened at 229.1 as against previous close of 229.6 Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 230.6. The bid price is 231.75 and the offer price is 231.95. The offer quantity is 5250 and the bid quantity is also 5250. The open interest for BHEL is 85790250, indicating the number of outstanding contracts.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.73% 3 Months 69.36% 6 Months 117.72% YTD 17.77% 1 Year 207.83%

