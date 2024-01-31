Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:00 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 228.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 223.15 and closed at 221.35. The stock reached a high of 234.4 and a low of 223.05 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is 79,408.45 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 223.1 and the 52-week low is 66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 4,487,145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹228.15, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹228.05

The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently at 228.15. There has been a very slight increase of 0.04% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.1.

31 Jan 2024, 10:46 AM IST Top active options for Bharat Heavy Electricals

Top active call options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 31 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 240.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 13.6 (+4.21%) & 9.5 (+4.4%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 31 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 230.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 8.1 (-3.57%) & 12.8 (-3.4%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

31 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals229.51.450.64234.466.379913.35
Suzlon Energy45.281.463.3345.76.9656478.14
Aia Engineering4090.4214.255.534096.52571.0538580.8
Thermax3218.7142.24.623266.91881.1536247.34
Voltas1051.536.73.621067.95744.934792.53
31 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹229.35, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹228.05

The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is 229.35, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.57% and has risen by 1.3 points.

31 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bharat Heavy Electricals reached a low price of 228.05 and a high price of 232.2 on the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals January futures opened at 229.1 as against previous close of 229.6

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 230.6. The bid price is 231.75 and the offer price is 231.95. The offer quantity is 5250 and the bid quantity is also 5250. The open interest for BHEL is 85790250, indicating the number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price NSE Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹230.85, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹228.05

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock is currently priced at 230.85, representing a 1.23% increase. The net change in stock price is 2.8 points.

31 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.73%
3 Months69.36%
6 Months117.72%
YTD17.77%
1 Year207.83%
31 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹221.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a volume of 4,487,145 shares. The closing price for the stock was 221.35.

