Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 317.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 315.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals had an open price of 316.5, a close price of 317.35, a high of 319.45, and a low of 312. The market capitalization was at 109,859.1 crore, with a 52-week high of 335.4 and a 52-week low of 94.8. The BSE volume for the day was 3,080,141 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28224 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

01 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹317.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 319.45 & 312 yesterday to end at 315.5. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

