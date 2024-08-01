Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals had an open price of ₹316.5, a close price of ₹317.35, a high of ₹319.45, and a low of ₹312. The market capitalization was at ₹109,859.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹335.4 and a 52-week low of ₹94.8. The BSE volume for the day was 3,080,141 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹319.45 & ₹312 yesterday to end at ₹315.5. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.