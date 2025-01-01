Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹226 and closed slightly lower at ₹225.85. The stock reached a high of ₹231.5 and a low of ₹225.6 during the day. BHEL's market capitalization stands at ₹78,555.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹335.4 and a low of ₹191.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,351,380 shares for the session.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹224.0, 2.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1351 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹231.5 & ₹225.6 yesterday to end at ₹229.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend