Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹305.7 and closed at ₹297.2. The stock reached a high of ₹307.95 and a low of ₹300. The market capitalization was ₹104723.06 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL was ₹322.35 and the low was ₹83.3. The BSE volume for the day was 3395388 shares traded.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹192.0, 36.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|5
|6
|6
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹307.95 & ₹300 yesterday to end at ₹297.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend