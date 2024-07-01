Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 01 Jul 2024, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 297.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 300.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 305.7 and closed at 297.2. The stock reached a high of 307.95 and a low of 300. The market capitalization was 104723.06 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL was 322.35 and the low was 83.3. The BSE volume for the day was 3395388 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 36.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7666
    Strong Sell5666
01 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31993 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

01 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹297.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 307.95 & 300 yesterday to end at 297.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

