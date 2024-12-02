Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹253.45 and closed at ₹252.35. The stock reached a high of ₹253.80 and a low of ₹247.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹87,918.62 crore, BHEL's 52-week high stands at ₹335.40, while the 52-week low is ₹151.55. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 300,498 shares.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹224.0, 10.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 300 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹253.8 & ₹247.45 yesterday to end at ₹251.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.