Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 300.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 302.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 302.4 and closed at 300.75. The stock reached a high of 304.2 and a low of 297.25 during the day. BHEL's market capitalization was 105,210.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 322.35 and the low was 83.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 997,338 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at 303.50. Over the past year, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares have seen a significant gain of 245.01%, reaching 303.50. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.61%
3 Months10.98%
6 Months52.61%
YTD56.24%
1 Year245.01%
02 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1305.37Support 1298.32
Resistance 2308.33Support 2294.23
Resistance 3312.42Support 3291.27
02 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 36.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7666
    Strong Sell5666
02 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31090 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 997 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹300.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 304.2 & 297.25 yesterday to end at 300.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

