Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹292 and closed at ₹291.05. The stock reached a high of ₹293.35 and a low of ₹289.75, with a BSE trading volume of 670,886 shares. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹101,171.35 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹335.4 and a low of ₹106.05.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹206.0, 29.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|5
|5
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 527 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹293.35 & ₹289.75 yesterday to end at ₹290.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.