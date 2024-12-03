Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 251.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 249.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 250.15 and closed at 251.1, reaching a high of 251.25 and a low of 248.05. The company's market capitalization stands at 87,431.13 crore. BHEL's stock performance is notable, with a 52-week high of 335.4 and a low of 151.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 561,296 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1251.37Support 1248.22
Resistance 2252.88Support 2246.58
Resistance 3254.52Support 3245.07
03 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 224.0, 10.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3321
    Hold2223
    Sell6677
    Strong Sell4444
03 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13033 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 561 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹251.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 251.25 & 248.05 yesterday to end at 249.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

