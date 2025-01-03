Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹234.65 and closed at ₹233.20, experiencing a high of ₹234.65 and a low of ₹227.60. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹81,212.16 crore. Over the past year, its stock has ranged between a 52-week high of ₹335.40 and a 52-week low of ₹191.90. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 324,262 shares for the day.
03 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹233.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹234.65 & ₹227.6 yesterday to end at ₹232.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend