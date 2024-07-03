Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹303.5 and closed at ₹302.15. The stock reached a high of ₹304 and a low of ₹293.8. The market capitalization was ₹103,434.69 crore. The 52-week high was ₹322.35 and the 52-week low was ₹86.65. The BSE volume for the day was 540,823 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 540 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹304 & ₹293.8 yesterday to end at ₹302.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend