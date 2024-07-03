Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -1.69 %. The stock closed at 302.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 297.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 303.5 and closed at 302.15. The stock reached a high of 304 and a low of 293.8. The market capitalization was 103,434.69 crore. The 52-week high was 322.35 and the 52-week low was 86.65. The BSE volume for the day was 540,823 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30163 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 540 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹302.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 304 & 293.8 yesterday to end at 302.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

