Active Stocks
Mon Jun 03 2024 10:25:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.15 3.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 889.80 7.19%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 345.85 11.60%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 388.10 8.14%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,565.55 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees gains in trading today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees gains in trading today

10 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 4.11 %. The stock closed at 298.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 311.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 291.7 and closed at 290.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 300.5 and a low of 288.6. The market capitalization stood at 104,096.28 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL is 322.35, and the 52-week low is 77.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1,819,405 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:12:11 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:50:12 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 4.67% to reach 312.9, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies like Suzlon Energy, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering are also experiencing growth in their share prices. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 2.74% and 2.51% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals312.913.954.67322.3577.3108953.76
Suzlon Energy49.992.385.050.7210.1168049.83
Thermax5633.05232.84.315572.62193.163439.83
Voltas1400.040.42.971500.0745.046323.86
Aia Engineering3681.956.60.184624.52761.034728.34
03 Jun 2024, 09:44:45 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.58%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.24%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend, with the stock possibly reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

03 Jun 2024, 09:35:15 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹311.25, up 4.11% from yesterday's ₹298.95

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of 303.35 & second resistance of 307.2 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 314.6. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 314.6 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:18:32 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 4.01% and is currently trading at 310.95. Over the past year, the share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surged by 264.51% to 310.95. By contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 over the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.21%
3 Months26.66%
6 Months75.31%
YTD54.43%
1 Year264.51%
03 Jun 2024, 08:46:39 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1303.35Support 1292.1
Resistance 2307.2Support 2284.7
Resistance 3314.6Support 3280.85
03 Jun 2024, 08:34:24 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 135.0, 54.84% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell6666
03 Jun 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31133 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1819 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:00:48 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹290.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 300.5 & 288.6 yesterday to end at 290.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue