Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees gains in trading today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹291.7 and closed at ₹290.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹300.5 and a low of ₹288.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹104,096.28 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL is ₹322.35, and the 52-week low is ₹77.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1,819,405 shares traded.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 4.67% to reach ₹312.9, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies like Suzlon Energy, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering are also experiencing growth in their share prices. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 2.74% and 2.51% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|312.9
|13.95
|4.67
|322.35
|77.3
|108953.76
|Suzlon Energy
|49.99
|2.38
|5.0
|50.72
|10.11
|68049.83
|Thermax
|5633.05
|232.8
|4.31
|5572.6
|2193.1
|63439.83
|Voltas
|1400.0
|40.4
|2.97
|1500.0
|745.0
|46323.86
|Aia Engineering
|3681.95
|6.6
|0.18
|4624.5
|2761.0
|34728.34
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend, with the stock possibly reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of ₹303.35 & second resistance of ₹307.2 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹314.6. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹314.6 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 4.01% and is currently trading at ₹310.95. Over the past year, the share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surged by 264.51% to ₹310.95. By contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 over the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.21%
|3 Months
|26.66%
|6 Months
|75.31%
|YTD
|54.43%
|1 Year
|264.51%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|303.35
|Support 1
|292.1
|Resistance 2
|307.2
|Support 2
|284.7
|Resistance 3
|314.6
|Support 3
|280.85
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹135.0, 54.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1819 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹300.5 & ₹288.6 yesterday to end at ₹290.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.