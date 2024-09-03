Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 03 Sep 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 290.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 286.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 290.1 and closed slightly higher at 290.55. The stock reached a high of 291.9 and a low of 285. The company's market capitalization stood at 99,848.17 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has varied between a high of 335.4 and a low of 106.05. The BSE volume for the day was 771,893 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1290.85Support 1283.9
Resistance 2294.9Support 2281.0
Resistance 3297.8Support 3276.95
03 Sep 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 206.0, 28.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell4556
03 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12313 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 771 k.

03 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹290.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 291.9 & 285 yesterday to end at 286.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

