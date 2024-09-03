Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹290.1 and closed slightly higher at ₹290.55. The stock reached a high of ₹291.9 and a low of ₹285. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹99,848.17 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has varied between a high of ₹335.4 and a low of ₹106.05. The BSE volume for the day was 771,893 shares.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|290.85
|Support 1
|283.9
|Resistance 2
|294.9
|Support 2
|281.0
|Resistance 3
|297.8
|Support 3
|276.95
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹206.0, 28.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|5
|5
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 771 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹291.9 & ₹285 yesterday to end at ₹286.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.