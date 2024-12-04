Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹251.8 and closed lower at ₹249.6, with a high of ₹253.8 and a low of ₹250.5. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹86,929.71 crores. Over the past year, BHEL has seen a 52-week high of ₹335.4 and a low of ₹166. The trading volume on the BSE was 319,711 shares.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 319 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹253.8 & ₹250.5 yesterday to end at ₹252.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.