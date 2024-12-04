Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 249.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 251.8 and closed lower at 249.6, with a high of 253.8 and a low of 250.5. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 86,929.71 crores. Over the past year, BHEL has seen a 52-week high of 335.4 and a low of 166. The trading volume on the BSE was 319,711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12671 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 319 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹249.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 253.8 & 250.5 yesterday to end at 252.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

