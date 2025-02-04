Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 04 Feb 2025, by -1.85 %. The stock closed at 199.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 198.05 and closed at 199.85, marking a gain. The stock reached a high of 198.05 and a low of 189.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 72,458.26 crore, BHEL's performance reflects its volatility, with a 52-week high of 335.40 and a low of 185.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 880,754 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1199.4Support 1191.13
Resistance 2202.78Support 2186.24
Resistance 3207.67Support 3182.86
04 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 217.0, 10.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4333
    Hold2222
    Sell6656
    Strong Sell4444
04 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15833 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 880 k.

04 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹199.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 198.05 & 189.65 yesterday to end at 196.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

