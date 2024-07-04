Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹298 and closed at ₹297.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹313.6 and a low of ₹297.7. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹108396.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹322.35 and a 52-week low of ₹86.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2157449 shares traded.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|317.73
|Support 1
|301.83
|Resistance 2
|323.57
|Support 2
|291.77
|Resistance 3
|333.63
|Support 3
|285.93
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹192.0, 38.32% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|5
|6
|6
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹313.6 & ₹297.7 yesterday to end at ₹297.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend