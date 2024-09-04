Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Decline in Today's Trading

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹286.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹286.75. The stock reached a high of ₹290.15 and a low of ₹286. With a market capitalization of ₹99,691.47 crore, the shares traded on the BSE amounted to 208,361. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹335.4 and a low of ₹113.5.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.22%; Futures open interest increased by 0.63%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with higher open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹284.2, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹286.3
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has broken the first support of ₹284.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹283.08. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹283.08 then there can be further negative price movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price has decreased by 1.61%, currently trading at ₹281.70. Over the past year, the company's shares have seen a remarkable increase of 106.38%, reaching ₹281.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.84%
|3 Months
|1.4%
|6 Months
|7.73%
|YTD
|47.95%
|1 Year
|106.38%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|289.02
|Support 1
|284.67
|Resistance 2
|291.78
|Support 2
|283.08
|Resistance 3
|293.37
|Support 3
|280.32
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹206.0, 28.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|5
|5
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11113 k
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 208 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹286.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹290.15 & ₹286 yesterday to end at ₹286.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.