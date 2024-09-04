Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Decline in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 286.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 284.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 286.9 and closed slightly lower at 286.75. The stock reached a high of 290.15 and a low of 286. With a market capitalization of 99,691.47 crore, the shares traded on the BSE amounted to 208,361. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 335.4 and a low of 113.5.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:43:00 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.22%; Futures open interest increased by 0.63%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with higher open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:34:42 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹284.2, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹286.3

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has broken the first support of 284.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 283.08. If the stock price breaks the second support of 283.08 then there can be further negative price movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:18:24 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price has decreased by 1.61%, currently trading at 281.70. Over the past year, the company's shares have seen a remarkable increase of 106.38%, reaching 281.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.84%
3 Months1.4%
6 Months7.73%
YTD47.95%
1 Year106.38%
04 Sep 2024, 08:49:13 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1289.02Support 1284.67
Resistance 2291.78Support 2283.08
Resistance 3293.37Support 3280.32
04 Sep 2024, 08:33:12 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 206.0, 28.05% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell4556
04 Sep 2024, 08:15:32 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11113 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 208 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:00:33 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹286.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 290.15 & 286 yesterday to end at 286.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

