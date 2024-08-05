Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -2.16 %. The stock closed at 308.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 301.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.93%
3 Months-9.77%
6 Months29.02%
YTD55.85%
1 Year199.4%
05 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1307.4Support 1298.8
Resistance 2312.8Support 2295.6
Resistance 3316.0Support 3290.2
05 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 36.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell5556
05 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26691 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 734 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹308.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 309.7 & 300.6 yesterday to end at 301.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

