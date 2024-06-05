Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock opened at ₹255.35 and closed at ₹246.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹255.35 and the low was ₹225. The market capitalization stands at ₹84,370.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹322.35 and ₹82.2 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the stock was 2,846,672 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bharat Heavy Electricals traded until 1 PM is down by 47.64% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹251.3, a decrease of 2.09%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals reached a peak of 248.45 and a low of 241.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 248.6 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|250.35
|Support 1
|243.75
|Resistance 2
|252.7
|Support 2
|239.5
|Resistance 3
|256.95
|Support 3
|237.15
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals indicates the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock of Bharat Heavy Electricals reached a low of ₹225 and a high of ₹255.35 on the current day.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Bharat Heavy Electricals until 12 AM is 31.98% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹242.9, showing a decrease of 1.32%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been fluctuating between levels of 251.87 and 234.62 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 234.62 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 251.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|248.6
|Support 1
|239.95
|Resistance 2
|252.9
|Support 2
|235.6
|Resistance 3
|257.25
|Support 3
|231.3
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|297.49
|10 Days
|301.27
|20 Days
|293.81
|50 Days
|266.42
|100 Days
|242.96
|300 Days
|191.38
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹255.35 & ₹225 yesterday to end at ₹246.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.