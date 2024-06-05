Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 01:45 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -1.56 %. The stock closed at 246.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock opened at 255.35 and closed at 246.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 255.35 and the low was 225. The market capitalization stands at 84,370.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 322.35 and 82.2 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the stock was 2,846,672 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 01:45 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -47.64% lower than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bharat Heavy Electricals traded until 1 PM is down by 47.64% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 251.3, a decrease of 2.09%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

05 Jun 2024, 01:40 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals reached a peak of 248.45 and a low of 241.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 248.6 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1250.35Support 1243.75
Resistance 2252.7Support 2239.5
Resistance 3256.95Support 3237.15
05 Jun 2024, 01:12 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.47%; Futures open interest increased by 3.2%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals indicates the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

05 Jun 2024, 01:01 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock of Bharat Heavy Electricals reached a low of 225 and a high of 255.35 on the current day.

05 Jun 2024, 12:47 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -31.98% lower than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Bharat Heavy Electricals until 12 AM is 31.98% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 242.9, showing a decrease of 1.32%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

05 Jun 2024, 12:40 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been fluctuating between levels of 251.87 and 234.62 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 234.62 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 251.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1248.6Support 1239.95
Resistance 2252.9Support 2235.6
Resistance 3257.25Support 3231.3
05 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days297.49
10 Days301.27
20 Days293.81
50 Days266.42
100 Days242.96
300 Days191.38
05 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

05 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹246.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 255.35 & 225 yesterday to end at 246.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.