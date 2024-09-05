Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹283.7 and closed at ₹286.3, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹284.75 and a low of ₹276.75. With a market capitalization of ₹97,062.52 crore, BHEL's 52-week high stands at ₹335.4, while the 52-week low is ₹113.5. The trading volume on BSE was 548,267 shares, indicating active investor participation.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹206.0, 26.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 548 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹284.75 & ₹276.75 yesterday to end at ₹278.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.