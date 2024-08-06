Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock opened at ₹282.6 and closed at ₹301.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹295.9, and the low was ₹282.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹101,467.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹335.4, and the 52-week low is ₹94.8. The BSE volume for the day was 2,934,934 shares traded.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹295.9 & ₹282.6 yesterday to end at ₹291.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.