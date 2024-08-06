Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -3.41 %. The stock closed at 301.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 291.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock opened at 282.6 and closed at 301.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 295.9, and the low was 282.6. The market capitalization stands at 101,467.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 335.4, and the 52-week low is 94.8. The BSE volume for the day was 2,934,934 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26175 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹301.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 295.9 & 282.6 yesterday to end at 291.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.