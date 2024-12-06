Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 251.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 252.5 and closed at 251.45, with a high of 252.8 and a low of 247.8. The company's market capitalization stands at 87,521.66 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 335.4 and a low of 166. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 623,173 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by 0.16%, currently trading at 251.30. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 41.10%, reaching 251.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.27%
3 Months-7.46%
6 Months-9.41%
YTD30.1%
1 Year41.1%
06 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1254.15Support 1249.0
Resistance 2256.1Support 2245.8
Resistance 3259.3Support 3243.85
06 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 224.0, 11.01% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3331
    Hold2223
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell4444
06 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11944 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 623 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹251.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 252.8 & 247.8 yesterday to end at 251.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

