Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2025, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 206.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 209 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 207.55 and closed at 206.65, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 212.55 and a low of 206.55 during the session. BHEL's market capitalization stands at 72,808.51 crore, with a 52-week high of 335.40 and a low of 185.20. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 543,385 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 217.0, 3.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4433
    Hold2222
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4444
06 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16780 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 543 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹206.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 212.55 & 206.55 yesterday to end at 209. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.