Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹207.55 and closed at ₹206.65, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹212.55 and a low of ₹206.55 during the session. BHEL's market capitalization stands at ₹72,808.51 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹335.40 and a low of ₹185.20. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 543,385 shares.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹217.0, 3.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 543 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹212.55 & ₹206.55 yesterday to end at ₹209. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.