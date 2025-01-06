Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 232.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 233.85 and closed at 232.70. The stock reached a high of 236.85 and a low of 229.60, reflecting a day's volatility. BHEL's market capitalization stands at 80,108.35 crore, with a 52-week high of 335.40 and a low of 191.90. The BSE volume for the day was 443,456 shares, indicating active trading.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11735 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 443 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹232.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 236.85 & 229.6 yesterday to end at 230.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

