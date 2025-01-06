Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹233.85 and closed at ₹232.70. The stock reached a high of ₹236.85 and a low of ₹229.60, reflecting a day's volatility. BHEL's market capitalization stands at ₹80,108.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹335.40 and a low of ₹191.90. The BSE volume for the day was 443,456 shares, indicating active trading.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 443 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹236.85 & ₹229.6 yesterday to end at ₹230.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend