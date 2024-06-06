Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Soars in Positive Trading

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹255.35 and closed at ₹246.15 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹258.25 and a low of ₹225 during the day. BHEL's market capitalization stands at ₹88,879.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹322.35 and the 52-week low is ₹82.20. The BSE volume for BHEL was 3,912,212 shares traded.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock price surged by 12.81% to reach ₹287.95, following a similar upward trend seen in its industry peers like Suzlon Energy, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering. In the broader market, the Nifty and Sensex indices also showed gains of 0.67% and 0.56% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|287.95
|32.7
|12.81
|322.35
|82.2
|100266.01
|Suzlon Energy
|49.0
|0.65
|1.34
|52.19
|11.02
|66702.17
|Thermax
|5196.3
|103.6
|2.03
|5697.95
|2193.1
|58521.12
|Voltas
|1470.85
|10.9
|0.75
|1500.0
|745.0
|48668.18
|Aia Engineering
|3720.15
|60.05
|1.64
|4624.5
|3019.1
|35088.64
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 10.02%; Futures open interest increased by 2.9%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹280.75, up 9.99% from yesterday's ₹255.25
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of ₹267.7 & second resistance of ₹279.55 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹300.9. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹300.9 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 6.97% and is currently trading at ₹273.05. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 204.53% to reach ₹273.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 21.66% to 22620.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-13.18%
|3 Months
|-0.34%
|6 Months
|43.09%
|YTD
|31.93%
|1 Year
|204.53%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|267.7
|Support 1
|234.5
|Resistance 2
|279.55
|Support 2
|213.15
|Resistance 3
|300.9
|Support 3
|201.3
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹135.0, 47.11% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 63 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30028 k
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 111.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 59 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹246.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹258.25 & ₹225 yesterday to end at ₹246.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.