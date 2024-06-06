Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Soars in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 9.99 %. The stock closed at 255.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 280.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 255.35 and closed at 246.15 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 258.25 and a low of 225 during the day. BHEL's market capitalization stands at 88,879.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 322.35 and the 52-week low is 82.20. The BSE volume for BHEL was 3,912,212 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock price surged by 12.81% to reach 287.95, following a similar upward trend seen in its industry peers like Suzlon Energy, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering. In the broader market, the Nifty and Sensex indices also showed gains of 0.67% and 0.56% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals287.9532.712.81322.3582.2100266.01
Suzlon Energy49.00.651.3452.1911.0266702.17
Thermax5196.3103.62.035697.952193.158521.12
Voltas1470.8510.90.751500.0745.048668.18
Aia Engineering3720.1560.051.644624.53019.135088.64
06 Jun 2024, 09:42 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 10.02%; Futures open interest increased by 2.9%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

06 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹280.75, up 9.99% from yesterday's ₹255.25

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of 267.7 & second resistance of 279.55 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 300.9. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 300.9 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

06 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 6.97% and is currently trading at 273.05. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 204.53% to reach 273.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 21.66% to 22620.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-13.18%
3 Months-0.34%
6 Months43.09%
YTD31.93%
1 Year204.53%
06 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1267.7Support 1234.5
Resistance 2279.55Support 2213.15
Resistance 3300.9Support 3201.3
06 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 135.0, 47.11% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell6666
06 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 63 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30028 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 111.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 59 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

06 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹246.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 258.25 & 225 yesterday to end at 246.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

