Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹290.15 and closed at ₹291.4. The stock's high was ₹301.8 and low was ₹285.65. BHEL's market capitalization stood at ₹100039.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹335.4 and ₹94.8 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 715,537 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|296.92
|Support 1
|281.07
|Resistance 2
|307.33
|Support 2
|275.63
|Resistance 3
|312.77
|Support 3
|265.22
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹192.0, 33.17% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 715 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹301.8 & ₹285.65 yesterday to end at ₹287.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.