Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 291.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 287.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 290.15 and closed at 291.4. The stock's high was 301.8 and low was 285.65. BHEL's market capitalization stood at 100039.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 335.4 and 94.8 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 715,537 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1296.92Support 1281.07
Resistance 2307.33Support 2275.63
Resistance 3312.77Support 3265.22
07 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 33.17% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell5556
07 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24715 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 715 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹291.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 301.8 & 285.65 yesterday to end at 287.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

