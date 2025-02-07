Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2025, by -2.01 %. The stock closed at 209 per share. The stock is currently trading at 204.80 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 211.40 and closed at 209. The stock reached a high of 211.40 and a low of 204.05. The company's market capitalization stands at 71,312.66 crore. Over the past year, BHEL's stock has seen a 52-week high of 335.40 and a low of 185.20, with a trading volume of 318,296 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1209.26Support 1202.25
Resistance 2213.69Support 2199.67
Resistance 3216.27Support 3195.24
07 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 217.0, 5.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4433
    Hold2222
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4444
07 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15969 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 318 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹209 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 211.40 & 204.05 yesterday to end at 204.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

