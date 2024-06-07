Explore
Fri Jun 07 2024 14:56:54
  Tata Steel share price
  2. 179.15 4.16%
  Wipro share price
  2. 483.90 4.97%
  ITC share price
  2. 439.60 0.87%
  Infosys share price
  2. 1,535.70 4.29%
  State Bank Of India share price
  2. 827.10 1.24%
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 07 Jun 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 278.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 283.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 279.95 and closed at 278.15. The stock reached a high of 283.5 and a low of 275.4 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is 98,699.09 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 322.35 and a low of 82.2. The BSE volume for the day was 2,536,653 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 03:00:38 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days287.57
10 Days297.34
20 Days291.94
50 Days266.43
100 Days243.58
300 Days192.65
07 Jun 2024, 02:56:43 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

07 Jun 2024, 02:47:09 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is -69.70% lower than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharat Heavy Electricals traded until 2 PM is down by 69.70% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 284.85, a decrease of 2.41%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

07 Jun 2024, 02:39:09 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals reached a peak of 285.8 and a low of 281.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 283.15 and 284.6, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1285.95Support 1281.7
Resistance 2288.0Support 2279.5
Resistance 3290.2Support 3277.45
07 Jun 2024, 02:12:45 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 135.0, 52.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell6666
07 Jun 2024, 02:00:04 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹278.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 283.5 & 275.4 yesterday to end at 278.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

