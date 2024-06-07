Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹279.95 and closed at ₹278.15. The stock reached a high of ₹283.5 and a low of ₹275.4 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹98,699.09 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹322.35 and a low of ₹82.2. The BSE volume for the day was 2,536,653 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|287.57
|10 Days
|297.34
|20 Days
|291.94
|50 Days
|266.43
|100 Days
|243.58
|300 Days
|192.65
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharat Heavy Electricals traded until 2 PM is down by 69.70% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹284.85, a decrease of 2.41%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals reached a peak of 285.8 and a low of 281.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 283.15 and 284.6, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|285.95
|Support 1
|281.7
|Resistance 2
|288.0
|Support 2
|279.5
|Resistance 3
|290.2
|Support 3
|277.45
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹135.0, 52.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹283.5 & ₹275.4 yesterday to end at ₹278.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.