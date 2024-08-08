Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹294.1 and closed at ₹287.3. The high for the day was ₹305.8 while the low was ₹292.2. The market capitalization stood at 106063.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹335.4 and ₹94.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1094087 shares.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by -0.11% and is currently trading at ₹304.25. Over the past year, the share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 208.14% to ₹304.25, while the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.38%
|3 Months
|-1.64%
|6 Months
|31.55%
|YTD
|57.38%
|1 Year
|208.14%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|309.13
|Support 1
|296.43
|Resistance 2
|313.42
|Support 2
|288.02
|Resistance 3
|321.83
|Support 3
|283.73
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹192.0, 36.97% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23566 k
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1094 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹287.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹305.8 & ₹292.2 yesterday to end at ₹304.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.