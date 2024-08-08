Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 6.02 %. The stock closed at 287.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 304.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 294.1 and closed at 287.3. The high for the day was 305.8 while the low was 292.2. The market capitalization stood at 106063.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were 335.4 and 94.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1094087 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:16 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by -0.11% and is currently trading at 304.25. Over the past year, the share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 208.14% to 304.25, while the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.38%
3 Months-1.64%
6 Months31.55%
YTD57.38%
1 Year208.14%
08 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1309.13Support 1296.43
Resistance 2313.42Support 2288.02
Resistance 3321.83Support 3283.73
08 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 36.97% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell5556
08 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23566 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1094 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹287.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 305.8 & 292.2 yesterday to end at 304.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

