Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Decline in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹220.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹219.8. The stock experienced a high of ₹226.15 and a low of ₹218.6, with a trading volume of 348,011 shares. BHEL's market capitalization stands at ₹78,283.75 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹335.4 and a low of ₹192, indicating significant volatility.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹221.55, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹224.85
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹221.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹220.07 and ₹227.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹220.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 227.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by 1.00%, currently trading at ₹222.60. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has increased by 15.20%, reaching ₹222.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.0%
|3 Months
|-11.6%
|6 Months
|-31.77%
|YTD
|-2.0%
|1 Year
|15.2%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|227.7
|Support 1
|220.07
|Resistance 2
|230.81
|Support 2
|215.55
|Resistance 3
|235.33
|Support 3
|212.44
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹224.0, 0.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|5
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12297 k
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 348 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹219.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹226.15 & ₹218.6 yesterday to end at ₹224.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend