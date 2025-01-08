Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Decline in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -1.47 %. The stock closed at 224.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 220.4 and closed slightly lower at 219.8. The stock experienced a high of 226.15 and a low of 218.6, with a trading volume of 348,011 shares. BHEL's market capitalization stands at 78,283.75 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 335.4 and a low of 192, indicating significant volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:34:23 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹221.55, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹224.85

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 221.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 220.07 and 227.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 220.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 227.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:21:43 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by 1.00%, currently trading at 222.60. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has increased by 15.20%, reaching 222.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.0%
3 Months-11.6%
6 Months-31.77%
YTD-2.0%
1 Year15.2%
08 Jan 2025, 08:47:41 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1227.7Support 1220.07
Resistance 2230.81Support 2215.55
Resistance 3235.33Support 3212.44
08 Jan 2025, 08:35:54 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 224.0, 0.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6567
    Strong Sell4444
08 Jan 2025, 08:15:31 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12297 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 348 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:01:06 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹219.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 226.15 & 218.6 yesterday to end at 224.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

