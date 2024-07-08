Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock opened and closed at ₹311. The high for the day was ₹321.95, while the low was ₹308.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹110155.07 crore. The 52-week high is at ₹322.35 and the 52-week low is at ₹86.65. On the BSE, the trading volume was 1,731,216 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹311 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹321.95 & ₹308.4 yesterday to end at ₹311. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend