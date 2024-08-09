Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹305.75 and closed at ₹304.6. The stock reached a high of ₹305.75 and a low of ₹297.1 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹103,713.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹335.4, and the 52-week low is ₹94.8. The BSE volume for BHEL was 989,513 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 989 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹305.75 & ₹297.1 yesterday to end at ₹297.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.