Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 249 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened and closed at 251.7, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 252.8 and a low of 248.5. With a market capitalization of approximately 86,720.79 crore, BHEL's performance reflects its resilience in the market. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of 335.4 and a low of 166, with a trading volume of 346,823 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹253.75, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹249

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of 251.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 254.57. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 254.57 then there can be further positive price movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 0.82%, currently trading at 251.05. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 35.87% to reach 251.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.81%
3 Months-6.2%
6 Months-12.77%
YTD28.67%
1 Year35.87%
09 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1251.93Support 1247.58
Resistance 2254.57Support 2245.87
Resistance 3256.28Support 3243.23
09 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 224.0, 10.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3331
    Hold2223
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell4444
09 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11095 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 346 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹251.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 252.8 & 248.5 yesterday to end at 249. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

