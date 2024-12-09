Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened and closed at ₹251.7, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹252.8 and a low of ₹248.5. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹86,720.79 crore, BHEL's performance reflects its resilience in the market. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹335.4 and a low of ₹166, with a trading volume of 346,823 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of ₹251.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹254.57. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹254.57 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 0.82%, currently trading at ₹251.05. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 35.87% to reach ₹251.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.81%
|3 Months
|-6.2%
|6 Months
|-12.77%
|YTD
|28.67%
|1 Year
|35.87%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|251.93
|Support 1
|247.58
|Resistance 2
|254.57
|Support 2
|245.87
|Resistance 3
|256.28
|Support 3
|243.23
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹224.0, 10.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 346 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹252.8 & ₹248.5 yesterday to end at ₹249. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend