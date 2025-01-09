Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹225.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹224.85. The stock reached a high of ₹227.5 and a low of ₹217.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹77,082.44 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 477,490 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹335.4, while the low is ₹192, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 477 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹227.5 & ₹217.85 yesterday to end at ₹222.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend