Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹249 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of ₹254.3 and a low of ₹247.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹86,894.89 crore, the stock has seen a significant 52-week high of ₹335.4 and a low of ₹166. The BSE volume recorded was 369,412 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹224.0, 10.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 369 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹254.3 & ₹247.55 yesterday to end at ₹249.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.