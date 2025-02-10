Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 10 Feb 2025, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 204.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 202.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened and closed at 204.80, with a high of 206.40 and a low of 201.35. The company's market capitalization stands at 70,633.65 crore. Over the past year, BHEL has seen a 52-week high of 335.40 and a low of 185.20. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was recorded at 319,392 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1206.23Support 1201.13
Resistance 2208.87Support 2198.67
Resistance 3211.33Support 3196.03
10 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 217.0, 6.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4433
    Hold2222
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4444
10 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15095 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 319 k.

10 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹204.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 206.40 & 201.35 yesterday to end at 202.85. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

