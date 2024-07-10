Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 10 Jul 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 328.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 329.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock on the last day traded with an open price of 332.3 and closed at 328.4. The high for the day was 335.4 and the low was 323. With a market capitalization of 114646.94 crore, the 52-week high was 329.95 and the 52-week low was 90.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3,527,237 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1335.03Support 1322.88
Resistance 2341.27Support 2316.97
Resistance 3347.18Support 3310.73
10 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 41.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7765
    Strong Sell5566
10 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27054 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

10 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹328.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 335.4 & 323 yesterday to end at 328.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

