Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 2.59 %. The stock closed at 278.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 285.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 279.95, closed at 278.15 with a high of 285.95 and a low of 275.4. The market capitalization was 99360.68 crore. The 52-week high was at 322.35 and the low was at 82.2. On the BSE, there were 3,672,040 shares traded for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1289.15Support 1278.55
Resistance 2292.85Support 2271.65
Resistance 3299.75Support 3267.95
10 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 135.0, 52.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell6666
10 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36080 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

10 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹278.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 285.95 & 275.4 yesterday to end at 278.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

