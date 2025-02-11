Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 11 Feb 2025, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 202.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 202.90 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 209.15 and closed at 202.85, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 209.90 and a low of 201.65 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 70,683.48 crore, BHEL's share volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,192,436 shares. The stock's 52-week high stands at 335.40, while the low is 185.20.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15246 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1192 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹202.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 209.90 & 201.65 yesterday to end at 202.90. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

