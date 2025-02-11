Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹209.15 and closed at ₹202.85, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹209.90 and a low of ₹201.65 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹70,683.48 crore, BHEL's share volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,192,436 shares. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹335.40, while the low is ₹185.20.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1192 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹209.90 & ₹201.65 yesterday to end at ₹202.90. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.