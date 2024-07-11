Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹331.2 and closed at ₹329.25. The stock reached a high of ₹331.2 and a low of ₹314.8 during the day. BHEL's market capitalization stood at ₹114,159.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹335.4 and the 52-week low is ₹90.1. The BSE saw a trading volume of 1,178,299 shares for BHEL.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1178 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹331.2 & ₹314.8 yesterday to end at ₹327.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend