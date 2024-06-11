Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 3.36 %. The stock closed at 284.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 293.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 286.4 and closed at 284.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 295.4 and a low of 285.55. The market capitalization stood at 102,442.3 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL was 322.35 and the low was 83.3. The BSE volume for the day was 332,404 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:18:23 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharat Heavy Electricals stock has surged by 2.39% to reach 291.2, in line with the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Suzlon Energy, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering are also experiencing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.18% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals291.26.82.39322.3583.3101397.69
Suzlon Energy48.641.292.7252.1913.2866212.12
Thermax5187.011.50.225697.952193.158416.38
Voltas1471.410.050.691500.0745.048686.38
Aia Engineering3793.317.80.474624.53101.9535778.6
11 Jun 2024, 11:01:40 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 135.0, 53.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell6666
11 Jun 2024, 10:45:04 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 52.63% higher than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharat Heavy Electricals traded by 10 AM is 52.63% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 291.55, showing a 2.51% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could suggest a further decline in prices.

11 Jun 2024, 10:36:50 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 294.7 & a low of 290.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1293.78Support 1289.13
Resistance 2296.57Support 2287.27
Resistance 3298.43Support 3284.48
11 Jun 2024, 10:13:49 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:50:43 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Today, Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock price rose by 2.69% to reach 292.05, outperforming its peers. While Aia Engineering is declining, Suzlon Energy, Thermax, and Voltas are all experiencing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are slightly down by -0.09% and up by 0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals292.057.652.69322.3583.3101693.66
Suzlon Energy47.560.210.4452.1913.2864741.95
Thermax5198.9523.450.455697.952193.158550.96
Voltas1470.08.650.591500.0745.048640.06
Aia Engineering3748.75-26.75-0.714624.53101.9535358.4
11 Jun 2024, 09:42:22 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 3.36%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.19%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals, indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

11 Jun 2024, 09:31:46 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹284.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 295.4 & 285.55 yesterday to end at 284.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

