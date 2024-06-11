Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹286.4 and closed at ₹284.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹295.4 and a low of ₹285.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹102,442.3 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL was ₹322.35 and the low was ₹83.3. The BSE volume for the day was 332,404 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharat Heavy Electricals stock has surged by 2.39% to reach ₹291.2, in line with the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Suzlon Energy, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering are also experiencing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.18% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|291.2
|6.8
|2.39
|322.35
|83.3
|101397.69
|Suzlon Energy
|48.64
|1.29
|2.72
|52.19
|13.28
|66212.12
|Thermax
|5187.0
|11.5
|0.22
|5697.95
|2193.1
|58416.38
|Voltas
|1471.4
|10.05
|0.69
|1500.0
|745.0
|48686.38
|Aia Engineering
|3793.3
|17.8
|0.47
|4624.5
|3101.95
|35778.6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹135.0, 53.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 52.63% higher than yesterday
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharat Heavy Electricals traded by 10 AM is 52.63% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹291.55, showing a 2.51% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could suggest a further decline in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 294.7 & a low of 290.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|293.78
|Support 1
|289.13
|Resistance 2
|296.57
|Support 2
|287.27
|Resistance 3
|298.43
|Support 3
|284.48
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live:
BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS
BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Today, Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock price rose by 2.69% to reach ₹292.05, outperforming its peers. While Aia Engineering is declining, Suzlon Energy, Thermax, and Voltas are all experiencing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are slightly down by -0.09% and up by 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|292.05
|7.65
|2.69
|322.35
|83.3
|101693.66
|Suzlon Energy
|47.56
|0.21
|0.44
|52.19
|13.28
|64741.95
|Thermax
|5198.95
|23.45
|0.45
|5697.95
|2193.1
|58550.96
|Voltas
|1470.0
|8.65
|0.59
|1500.0
|745.0
|48640.06
|Aia Engineering
|3748.75
|-26.75
|-0.71
|4624.5
|3101.95
|35358.4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 3.36%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.19%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals, indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹284.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹295.4 & ₹285.55 yesterday to end at ₹284.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend