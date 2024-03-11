Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 255.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a trading day with an open price of ₹256.35 and a close price of ₹255.2. The stock reached a high of ₹261 and a low of ₹254.7. With a market capitalization of ₹89,645.72 crore, BHEL had a 52-week high of ₹271.9 and a 52-week low of ₹67.63. The BSE volume for the day was 1,852,173 shares traded.
11 Mar 2024, 09:30:02 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
9.43%
3 Months
31.77%
6 Months
87.0%
YTD
33.04%
1 Year
229.92%
11 Mar 2024, 09:00:02 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹257.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹255.2
The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals stock shows that the price is ₹257.45, with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
11 Mar 2024, 08:01:16 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹255.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,852,173 with a closing price of ₹255.20.
