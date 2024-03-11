Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 255.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a trading day with an open price of 256.35 and a close price of 255.2. The stock reached a high of 261 and a low of 254.7. With a market capitalization of 89,645.72 crore, BHEL had a 52-week high of 271.9 and a 52-week low of 67.63. The BSE volume for the day was 1,852,173 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.43%
3 Months31.77%
6 Months87.0%
YTD33.04%
1 Year229.92%
11 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹257.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹255.2

The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals stock shows that the price is 257.45, with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹255.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,852,173 with a closing price of 255.20.

