Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a trading day with an open price of ₹256.35 and a close price of ₹255.2. The stock reached a high of ₹261 and a low of ₹254.7. With a market capitalization of ₹89,645.72 crore, BHEL had a 52-week high of ₹271.9 and a 52-week low of ₹67.63. The BSE volume for the day was 1,852,173 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.43%
|3 Months
|31.77%
|6 Months
|87.0%
|YTD
|33.04%
|1 Year
|229.92%
The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals stock shows that the price is ₹257.45, with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,852,173 with a closing price of ₹255.20.
