Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 12 Aug 2024, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 297.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 302.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 302 and closed at 297.85, with a high of 305.7 and a low of 299.3. The company's market capitalization stood at 105,262.78 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between 94.8 and 335.4. A total of 1,041,224 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1305.65Support 1299.0
Resistance 2309.05Support 2295.75
Resistance 3312.3Support 3292.35
12 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 36.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell5556
12 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22342 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1041 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹297.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 305.7 & 299.3 yesterday to end at 302.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.