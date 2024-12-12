Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 253.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 251 and closed at 248.5, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 254.4 and a low of 248.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 88,339.95 crore, BHEL's performance remains below its 52-week high of 335.4 and above its 52-week low of 166. The trading volume on the BSE was 393,686 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:36 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹251.9, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹253.8

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 251.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 250.1 and 255.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 250.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 255.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by 0.57%, currently trading at 252.35. Over the past year, the stock has seen a significant increase of 42.61%, reaching 252.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.93%
3 Months-1.96%
6 Months-14.04%
YTD31.08%
1 Year42.61%
12 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1255.9Support 1250.1
Resistance 2258.05Support 2246.45
Resistance 3261.7Support 3244.3
12 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 224.0, 11.74% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3331
    Hold2223
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell4444
12 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11452 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 393 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹248.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 254.4 & 248.65 yesterday to end at 253.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

